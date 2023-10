A man from West Yorkshire has created an exotic garden full of tropical plants.

Kris Swaine, 41, moved into his semi-detached property in Wakefield 10 years ago.

His passion for pushing the boundaries of what can be grown started after success with banana plants.

"I don't need to pay for an exotic holiday," he says, exhaling. "I have it all in Wakefield."

Video produced by Kevin Shoesmith and filmed by Jacob Tomlinson.