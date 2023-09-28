Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has addressed Yorkshire's transport concerns after speculation around the future of HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

In an interview with BBC Yorkshire Political Editor James Vincent, he said the government was "making sure Leeds is treated like London" in terms of transport plans.

"London has always got this multi-year settlement so they can plan how to invest in their area. That's now happening to cities across the North," he said.

In a series of BBC regional interviews earlier, the prime minister repeatedly refused to say whether the HS2 high-speed rail line would run to Manchester.

Ministers have not guaranteed the second leg of the line, from Birmingham to the North West, will be built.

Mr Sunak said the government was ensuring "we get value for money".

