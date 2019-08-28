Hundreds of tents were left behind at campsites after Leeds Festival.

Drone footage shows camping equipment littered all over the fields at Bramham Park.

Volunteers and charities usually visit the festival site after the three-day event and attempt to salvage the tents.

A man involved in the clean-up posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to say it was "utterly appalling".

Organisers Festival Republic have been approached for a comment.

