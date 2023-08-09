A man from West Yorkshire has extolled the benefits of walking after losing more than 17 stone in two years.

Bryn Penrose, from Leeds, started his daily walks after he said doctors warned him if he did not change his ways he would "probably be dead in five years".

He said he had hoped by sharing his story he might inspire others.

Video by Jacob Tomlinson

