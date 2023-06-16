A content creator and business owner has warned against editing images on social media. Emily Lucy Rajch has more than one million followers on social media and admits she used to edit her photos.

Emily recalled how image altering would affect her mental health and how she worries for younger women.

She said: "The message I'm trying to give to younger women, to just embrace who you are, embrace your flaws. Share your body, share your cellulite, share your stretch marks."

Video reporting by Jess Grieveson-Smith and Amelia Shallish