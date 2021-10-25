A Leeds man who was born without hands or feet has shared his love for his wife after nominating her for a BBC Local Radio Make a Difference award.

Ejhaz Hussain relies on help from Nusrat Ejhaz to do basic tasks such as brushing his teeth or washing his face.

He said: "Nusrat, to be honest with you, is my hands and feet. Basically, she's sent from Heaven."

Nusrat said: "I really like looking after him. If I was born again, he's still the only man I would marry."

Video by Khadija Rizvi and Jacob Tomlinson