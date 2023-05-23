A West Yorkshire teenager, who said he struggled to get a job because of his age, has started a business in his local area.

Charlie, 14, started making and selling wooden planters to "make some extra money".

After he appealed to his local community in Halifax on Facebook, he received more than 100 orders.

Leah, Charlie's mum, said: "It just goes to show that if you put your mind to something you can definitely achieve what you want to."