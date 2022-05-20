A man from West Yorkshire who has Treacher Collins Syndrome (TCS) has written a book in the hope of helping others with visible differences.

Jono Lancaster says he was abandoned at birth by his parents because of the way he looked.

He was adopted at five years old and despite a difficult childhood he's now sharing his story all around the world.

He says: "Truth is, my life has been full of a lot of love and adventure."

Filmed and edited by Jacob Tomlinson

Produced by William Rose