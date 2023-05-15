A fire which destroyed a double decker bus in Leeds is believed to have been started deliberately, police have said.

Officers were called by to Bodmin Road, in Middleton, just before 21:00 BST on Saturday as firefighters battled the blaze, which consumed most of the top deck of the vehicle.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the driver managed to safely evacuate the bus and no-one was injured.

They added: "The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and the incident is being treated as arson.

"Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident."