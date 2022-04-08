A mosque in Leeds has fed more than 900 people every weekend of Ramadan.

Leeds Grand Mosque, in Woodhouse, has provided free iftar meals for the whole community to break their fasts throughout the month.

Attendee Suad Gashash said these community iftars were "the best thing we have as Muslims".

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan, began on 23 March and is expected to finish on either 21 or 22 April.

During this month Muslims refrain from eating or drinking between sunrise and sunset, in order to focus on worship and introspection.