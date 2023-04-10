A 100-year-old man has taken his first steps in more than two years in order to surprise students at his local primary school.

James Armitage, from Bingley, West Yorkshire, lives at Wingfield Nursing Home, which is part of an inter-generation programme.

Residents were invited to attend the school's end-of-term assembly and Mr Armitage was determined to be there.

He said of his motivation to relearn to walk: "You see other people and you think, well I'm as good as them."

Video by Jess Grieveson-Smith