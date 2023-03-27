A historic collection of plays by William Shakespeare is going on display at the University of Leeds.

The 400-year-old First Folio contains almost 30 of his plays.

Rhiannon Lawrence-Francis, a curator at the university, said: "It's really exciting to have a copy of one of the most important works in English literature in the collections here, it's a real wonderful thing."

The book of plays will be on display from Tuesday 28 March in the university's Brotherton Library.

Video by Jacob Tomlinson.