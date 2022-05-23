A West Yorkshire rugby league player feigned an injury during a match for an elaborate marriage proposal.

Chris Robinson was playing for amateur side Greetland All Rounders in their Yorkshire Men's League fixture against Kirkburton Cougars when he stayed down after a tackle.

Amanda Tuckwell, who had recently done first aid training, ran on to assist and Mr Robinson, 30, from Sowerby Bridge, then popped the question.

"I thought he'd broken his leg," Ms Tuckwell, 43, from Halifax, said.

Footage courtesy of Rugby Mad Dad