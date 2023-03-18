The flaky remnants of advertisements painted onto the walls of Bradford buildings years ago are being documented by a photographer.

Known as ghost signs, images of the faded adverts for cigarettes, medicines and even a cinema have been put together in a fanzine by Jenna Greenwood.

"I wanted to document them before they disappeared," Ms Greenwood said.

"The landscape in Bradford is changing quite rapidly, and we're losing quite a lot of our buildings and shopfronts."