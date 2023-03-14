A man has been found guilty of murdering his 20-year-old niece after she refused a forced marriage.

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed Somaiya Begum before dumping her body on wasteland in Bradford in July 2022.

Jurors heard the university student was subject to a Forced Marriage Protection Order at the time of her death due to attempts by her father to force her to marry a cousin "by threat of violence".

Khan, pictured being arrested by police, was convicted of murder after a trial at Bradford Crown Court.