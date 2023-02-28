Striking teachers march through Leeds to protest over pay and conditions
Teachers across Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire have walked out as part of the long-running national dispute over pay and conditions.
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) across northern England joined the strike on Tuesday.
Hundreds of teachers and supporters also attended a rally and march in Leeds city centre.
