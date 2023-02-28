Yeadon woman tells of life with ADHD to raise awareness
Lauren Nicholson, from Yeadon in West Yorkshire, has been diagnosed with ADHD and is awaiting a diagnosis of autism.
The 35-year-old hopes to encourage others to understand how autistic people see the world.
She says: "Everybody already knows about neurodivergency, the problem is they apply it only to children."
Lauren was questioned for wearing headphones in public and as a result she's sharing her story to help others.
Video by Jacob Tomlinson
