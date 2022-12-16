'Now is the best time for girls to get into cricket'

Rhia joined her local cricket club when she was 7-years-old and still plays for the team today.

Now she is also part of the Northern Diamonds emerging talent team and hopes her all-rounder skills will mean she can pursue cricket as a career.

She hopes to encourage more girls to get involved in the sport she loves.

Video produced by Olivia Richwald.

Rhia is a BBC Young Reporter Competition winner.