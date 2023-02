An 81-year-old marathon runner from Leeds says putting on her trainers has helped her mental and physical health.

Hilary Wharam has completed 167 marathons since she took up the sport aged 55.

The Horsforth Harriers runner said she hopes to complete a total of 300 marathons as she "has a lot of energy".

She said: "When you live alone, you don't talk to anybody unless you come out and there's cake afterwards. What's not to like?"