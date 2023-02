The organiser of a knitting group which fabricates items for hospitals and hospice says they feel they are making a "real difference".

Joanne Brophy is the group organiser for the 200-strong Hookers and Clickers Do It For Charity.

Amongst their creations is the twiddlemuff - a knitted tube with objects attached around the exterior.

It's used to help people with conditions including dementia, autism and learning disabilities.