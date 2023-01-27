West Yorkshire's deputy mayor has said she would not judge someone for stealing food to feed their family during the cost of living crisis.

Alison Lowe, who oversees policing and crime in the county, said she understood why poverty could push people to break the law.

Speaking to BBC Politics North, Ms Lowe said: "Crime is one of the things that tends to go up during a cost of living crisis.

"You can't feed your family and stealing a loaf of bread can do that, you know, I'm personally not judging."

West Yorkshire Police said it was committed to investigating reports of theft.

You can see the full interview on Sunday 29 January on Politics North (Yorkshire and Lincolnshire) on BBC One from 10:00 GMT or via the BBC iPlayer afterwards.