A Wakefield mum is urging other women to attend their smear tests after battling cervical cancer.

Claire Stewart, 34, was diagnosed with the illness after ignoring her invitation to get a smear test for two years.

After having a hysterectomy, Claire is now encouraging other women to go to their tests, adding: "It's just so important, for two minutes, it's done then."

She added: "Do not take a leaf out of my book and do what I did and put yourself last."

Video by Jacob Tomlinson, Olivia Richwald and Ian Kershaw