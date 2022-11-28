Two customers escaped serious injury when a car crashed through the window of a bakery cafe.

Emergency services were called to Kake Temptations on Commercial Street in Batley, West Yorkshire, on Saturday afternoon.

CCTV footage shows the car smashing through the front of the shop, where two customers were sitting, but an ambulance service spokesperson said no-one was seriously hurt.

Two people were "checked over" but did not need to go to hospital, according to Yorkshire Ambulance Service.