Residents who live near a zebra crossing which has gone viral on social media after a spate of crashes say they hope the attention it has gained will prompt safety improvements.

Those on Horton Grange Road in west Bradford say they witness near misses "every day" and are asking for a pelican crossing to be installed.

Tahir Zeb spent £1,800 on CCTV technology to film accidents after he felt Bradford Council wasn't going to act.

No-one captured on camera was seriously injured, residents who helped at the scene told the BBC.

The local authority said it would be carrying out an "immediate inspection".