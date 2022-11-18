Rugby star Kevin Sinfield received a hero's welcome as he arrived in Leeds on the penultimate day of a bid to run seven ultra marathons in seven days.

Sinfield is running 300 miles (482km) from Edinburgh to Manchester, via Melrose, Newcastle, York, Leeds and Bradford, as part of the challenge.

He is fundraising for motor neurone disease (MND) charities, inspired by ex-Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow.

He was greeted by Burrow, who has MND, as he arrived at Headingley Stadium.