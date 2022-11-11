Footage has been released showing trouble which flared in Halifax on Bonfire Night as police try to track down the culprits.

Officers were called to "multiple" incidents in the Park Ward area, involving groups of youths carrying fireworks.

The footage shows large groups of people in the streets and fireworks being set off and exploding near officers.

West Yorkshire Police said they had arrested 18 people on suspicion of violent disorder and appealed for anyone with information about the trouble to contact them.