A statue of a horse has been dressed in a coat of purple poppies to remember the animals who died in conflict.

The installation in Horsforth, West Yorkshire, was covered by volunteers from the Murphy's Army Purple Poppy Campaign,

Each year the poppy gets a new design before being knitted or crocheted by the group's volunteers.

Julie McDonnell, part of the group who installed the colourful coat, said it was right to remember animals killed during conflict as well as service personnel and others.

She added: "At the end of the day, they served alongside each other. One needed the other. So, we remember them all."