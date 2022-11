A mother and her partner have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son.

Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021.

CCTV footage released by West Yorkshire Police shows Sebastian enduring 'psychological punishment' including being forced to sit in solitude.

Kalinowska and Latoszewski were both told they would spend a minimum of 39 years in prison for his killing.