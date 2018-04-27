A woman has described the emotional moment she saw her new breast tattoo for the first time.

Tracey Lawrie, from Leeds, has lost both breasts to cancer, with her first mastectomy taking place in 2019.

She has now had a special design inked by artist Kate Challinor, who volunteers her time to tattoo cancer survivors.

Ms Challinor said she had seen the demand for people who want to tattoo over their scars soar in recent months and "wanted to give something back."

Ms Lawrie said she saw the process as being “like a jigsaw puzzle” with the tattoo being one of the final pieces.

She said: "All I'm doing is sprinkling some sparkle on top of the poo that is breast cancer."