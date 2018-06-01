Members of a community group in Leeds have installed a bird box painted to look like a speed camera.

The box, situated on Meanwood Road in Leeds, has been erected to try and reduce the amount cars speeding through their area.

One of the organisers said; "If you're driving along the road and glance at it... you might think: 'Woah, what's going on here? I better slow down'."

Lizzie Coombes, a member of the Meanwood Road Project said: "It's to raise awareness of an issue that people along our road feel is important."