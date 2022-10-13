As Accident and Emergency departments across England come under increasing pressure, the BBC has been given access to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, to speak to doctors and patients about the strain on services.

Dr Sarah Robertshaw said: "During the daytime the department gets busier and busier and by the evening it's absolutely crowded.

"We have patients sitting in the waiting room, all our cubicles are full, we have trolleys all the way down the corridor and that really does tend to last until the early hours of the morning or through to the next day."

