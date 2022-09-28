The fatal stabbing of a boy outside his school should be a "catalyst for change," his head teacher has said.

Khayri Mclean, 15, was attacked near the entrance to North Huddersfield Trust School at about 14:55 BST on 21 September. He died later in hospital.

Khayri's head teacher Andrew Fell said everyone had a part to play in tackling knife crime.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court charged with murder on Wednesday.

No pleas were entered at the Leeds Crown Court hearing and a provisional trial date was set for 13 March 2023.