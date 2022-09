The RSPCA is appealing for help to catch a driver who threw a kitten out of a car window and left it to die in the road.

CCTV footage shows the cat being thrown out of the vehicle in Summerfield Road in Bradford at about 16:30 BST on 23 August.

The car, which is thought to be a Seat Leon Cupra, appears to be dark blue or black, the RSPCA said.

Those with information are asked to call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 1234 999.