A West Yorkshire mother says she is still awaiting specialist educational support after her daughter was diagnosed with a form of autism.

Eleven-year-old Isla has Pathological Demand Avoidance, which has led to her not attending school since January.

Her mother Kate said the condition meant any sort of demand "from getting up and putting a school uniform on" left Isla feeling very anxious.

The family said Isla's school in Ilkley had been supportive but could not meet her needs.

Bradford Council is now deciding what additional support is needed.

The council said: "All schools across Bradford have access to specialist teachers who can provide support for children."