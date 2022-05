Two amateur cyclists have shared their love for 'bikepacking' across Yorkshire.

Richard Dresser and Simon Abby say the hobby has huge benefits for their mental health and wellbeing.

Bikepacking involves a cyclist travelling overnight or longer with all the camping equipment they need strapped to their bike.

Richard Dresser, from Holmfirth, said: "It's the best thing in the world for me. It's where I want to be most of the time."