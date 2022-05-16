A woman who lives in a Leeds tower block which was once known as "Toxic Towers" has done her bit to improve its reputation by helping out local residents.

Carol Thomas moved into the block of flats in Seacroft six years ago and has since created a community room for people living in the building to use.

She also hosts drop-in sessions for people, as well as coffee mornings and arts and crafts lessons.

She says: "I want to give back to the community - and if that takes me for the rest of my life, that's what I'll do."