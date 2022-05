Leeds United fans who donate food before home games have been described as "absolutely amazing" by a local food bank.

The Leeds South and East Foodbank has a stall outside Elland Road where fans donate goods and money.

Wendy Doyle, from the charity, said: "The fans are absolutely amazing.

"We've had support from away fans as well. Liverpool supporters have brought us some things, we've had Everton supporters [too]."