An Amazon Prime delivery van has been stolen in broad daylight in Leeds, stranding the driver who was away from the vehicle at the time of the theft.

It happened on Whitehouse Crescent in Great Preston, near Kippax, on Saturday 30 April, police said.

CCTV footage shows a motorcycle drawing up to the parked vehicle, before one of the riders dismounts and gets into the unoccupied van and drives it away.

The vehicle was later recovered in the Allerton Bywater area, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Amazon has confirmed that the incident involved one of its vans and said it was helping police with their inquiries.