A disabled man from Yorkshire has knitted more than 150 woolly hats for people in Ukraine.

Luke Haigh, 34, from Liversedge, had leukaemia as a teenager and, after catching pneumonia, was placed into a coma for four months.

When he woke up, he could only blink.

Now, after years of physiotherapy, he has limited movement - and wants to use it to help those in Ukraine.