A group of student volunteers have tidied Hyde Park, in Leeds, after hundreds of people left litter following the annual "420" event.

Hundreds of people congregated on Woodhouse Moor on Wednesday for "420 Day" - an unofficial gathering synonymous with marijuana use.

The group of Leeds Beckett students organised the mass litter pick to show the local community that "students do care".

Kayleigh Curtis said "we just want to make sure people realise that students do care about the environment."