A West Yorkshire-based Ukrainian student says she's using her country's national instrument to feel connected with her sheltering family back at home.

Viktoriia Slyvka, 21, left Zbarazh in western Ukraine to study in the UK a week before the war started and is now introducing new audiences in Leeds to the bandura.

She's co-written a song called 'Hope' with a Ukrainian musician who has put down his instrument to join defence efforts against Russian forces in the country.

Video by Tom Airey and Jacob Tomlinson