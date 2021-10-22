An uninsured van driver has been stopped after officers spotted one of the vehicle's wheels was only attached by a single nut.

North Yorkshire Police said the van was pulled over on the A1(M) near Wetherby on Monday night, with the force calling it a "disaster waiting to happen".

The driver only held a provisional driving licence, the force said.

Police, who seized the vehicle, called it "an unbelievable disregard for road safety".

