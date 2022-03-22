A van driver who made a rude gesture as officers filmed him from an unmarked police HGV has been fined £200.

The motorist was spotted on the A1(M) near Wetherby without a seat belt and using a mobile phone.

When he realised he was being recorded he made an offensive sign at the lorry alongside him, unaware there were police inside, National Highways said.

The agency said the driver was issued with a penalty notice and six points on his licence.

