The final three cooling towers at a West Yorkshire power station have been demolished in a controlled explosion.

The 380ft-high (115m) structures at Ferrybridge C in Knottingley, a familiar landmark to drivers on the nearby M62 and A1(M), were brought down on Thursday night.

Ferrybridge was one of the biggest power generators in Europe at one point, with its coal-fired boilers producing enough electricity to power two million homes.

The plant closed in March 2016 having produced energy for more than 50 years.

The first five cooling towers were demolished in 2019.