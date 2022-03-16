An eight-year-old from West Yorkshire has donated all of his savings to help people affected by the war in Ukraine.

Warren, who lives in Almondbury, donated £7.38 to the DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) Ukraine appeal.

Tanya Barton, his mother, said: "Me and his dad are so proud of him, everybody is.

"To see just a local young child do such an amazing thing, it has helped bring a lot of people together so it has been really lovely to see."