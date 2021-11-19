A man from Leeds who has terminal cancer has promised he will continue his efforts saving neglected and abandoned animals for as long as he can.

Brian Wheelhouse runs an animal rescue centre in the city which he originally set up in 1992.

Mr Wheelhouse has been diagnosed with a stage four glioblastoma multiforme brain tumour and says he has been given "weeks or months" to live.

However, he has promised that he will continue caring for the dogs "until the day I die".