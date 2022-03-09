Two families from Afghanistan who fled the country last year when the Taliban came to power are getting used to life in Yorkshire.

Hossain Saeedi and his family are now living in Leeds and Mr Saeedi says finding a job in the city "was the beginning of a weather change".

After appearing on BBC Look North, a local entrepreneur approached Mr Saeedi and, as a result, he's now working for a start-up business in the city.

Meanwhile, Haroon Shahab and his family also now live in West Yorkshire after leaving their home in Afghanistan.

Mr Shahab, who was previously a firefighter, says he has discussed job opportunities with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.