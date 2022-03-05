The family of a disabled 10-year-old boy from West Yorkshire have spoken of their frustration as he struggles to find a school place.

Joshua is autistic and is believed to have a condition known as pathological demand avoidance (PDA), which can make everyday tasks almost impossible.

He has been learning at home for two years after being refused a place at four schools in Leeds.

Now, his family hope he can finally get a place at a school in North Yorkshire.