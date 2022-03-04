Drone footage of a mill gutted by a huge blaze shows the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

The Dalton Mills complex, which has been used to film scenes for Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey, went up in flames on Thursday.

At the height of the blaze 120 firefighters were at the scene.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

