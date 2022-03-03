More than 100 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a mill in West Yorkshire.

Dalton Mills in Keighley caught alight just after midday, said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The mill, built by Joseph Craven in 1869, was once reportedly the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing more than 2,000 workers.

In more recent years, the site has been used a filming location for series such as Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.